Elon Musk says there is a 70% probability he will go to Mars after recent SpaceX 'breakthroughs'

SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk said there is a "70 percent" likelihood that he will personally go to Mars, speaking in an interview with Axios published Sunday.

Musk's rocket company has "recently made a number of breakthroughs that I am just really fired up about," he said. He did not elaborate on those new developments, instead focusing on his Mars colonization effort.

"I'm talking about moving there," Musk said.

Musk recently began speaking about his personal aspirations to fly in space, as he said in September he might join Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on a trip around the moon planned for 2023. When SpaceX announced Maezawa as the first person to sign with the company for a private flight, Musk said he was "not sure" when he would go.

"Maybe we'll both be on it," Musk said in September, after Maezawa repeated that Musk should join him on the lunar visit.

SpaceX's plans for taking humans to the moon and Mars hinge on its development of Starship: A massive rocket the size of a 32 story building and capable of carrying dozens of people.