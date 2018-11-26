GM CEO Barra to meet with White House's Kudlow following job cut announcement

Top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow will meet with General Motors CEO Mary Barra on Monday, only hours after the automaker announced more than 14,000 job cuts.

GM will effectively halt production next year at five plants in North America – in Ohio, Michigan, Maryland and Ontario – as well as two plants outside of North America.

The company also plans to cut 15 percent of its salaried workers. The cuts will eliminate more than 14,000 jobs in all, roughly 8,100 white collar positions and more than 6,000 factory jobs, according to GM.

Overall, GM estimates the reorganization will save about $6 billion a year by the end of 2020.

– CNBC's Eamon Javers and Robert Ferris contributed to this report.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.