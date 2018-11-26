Goldman Sachs said Monday commodities could surge around 17 percent over the coming months, with a fast-approaching G-20 meeting cited as a potential launchpad for raw materials.

A dramatic sell-off in commodities comes at a time when traders are closely monitoring a flurry of market drivers.

So far this month, oil prices have collapsed on intensifying oversupply concerns, metals have fallen amid worries over slowing economic growth and investors continue to fret about the ongoing trade war between the world's two largest economies.

"Given the size of dislocations in commodity pricing relative to fundamentals with oil now having joined metals in pricing below cost support, we believe commodities offer an extremely attractive entry point for longs in oil, gold and base," Analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a research report published Monday.