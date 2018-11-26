"Consumers need to be on high alert when shopping during Cyber Monday."

And yet, just 15 percent of Americans are concerned about cybersecurity when shopping online, according to separate report by ExpressVPN, another VPN service provider.

About 2 in 3 people, or 66 percent, said the convenience of online shopping during the holidays outweighs the risk of a potential data breach, according to the University of Phoenix's cybersecurity dangers for holiday shopping study.

Further, more than three-quarters of those surveyed admitted that they have "bad online habits" – including using the same password across multiple accounts, allowing social media and applications to access personal information and storing credit card information online. The University of Phoenix surveyed 2,000 adults in April and May, of which 859 have been hacked in the past three years.

"An enormous number of people are footloose and fancy free when it comes to their interactions with retailers over the holiday season," Levin said.

But if you are not careful, "you are going to become the gift that keeps on giving," he added.

Levin and other cybersecurity experts offer these tips to steer clear of online scams on Cyber Monday and everyday: