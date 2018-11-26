Nothing will kill your holiday cheer like good, old identity theft.
Shoppers are expected to spend a record $7.8 billion this Cyber Monday, up over 17 percent from last year, according to estimates from Adobe Insights. At the same time, attacks against consumers spike during the busy online shopping holiday, according to OpenVPN, a provider of networking and software technologies.
"Consumers need to be on high alert when shopping during Cyber Monday because scammers and hackers are looking to steal their good cheer and hard-earned cash," said Adam Levin, the author of "Swiped: How to Protect Yourself in a World Full of Scammers, Phishers and Identity Thieves."