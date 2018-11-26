It's easy to get overwhelmed by the non-stop competition, never-ending changes and the intense pace of today's professional world. The emotional toll can be significant, says Welch, and as a result, "it's not uncommon to hear an 'I just can't do this anymore' voice drumming in our heads."

But before you put in your two weeks' notice, you want to be absolutely certain that that voice isn't just a sign of burnout.

"Don't get me wrong," Welch says, "burnout is real and can feel awful. But it's curable with an extended vacation or change in assignment, both of which your boss may be glad to accommodate, if it means not losing you forever."

"Maybe you really do want to change careers," she says, "but a break of some kind may be a good first step — just to make sure."