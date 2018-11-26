"The truth is," says Welch, "a professional reinvention only happens if you're willing to do stuff that makes you squirm."
This, she says, could mean attending multiple conferences, striking up conversations with complete strangers, cold calling people and putting in the work to land informational interviews. It could also mean relocating to a different city or state.
"It's scary. I know," she says. "I remember what it felt like when I took the leap from a newspaper reporter to a management consultant. Practically everything I did that first year, I was doing for the first time in my life."
But Welch says it was worth it to put in the work to get acclimated to her new role, "because when you're ready for a career change, the answer to these questions is 'yes.' There are no maybes about it."
Suzy Welch is the co-founder of the Jack Welch Management Instituteand a noted business journalist, TV commentator and public speaker. Think you need Suzy to fix your career? Email her at gettowork@cnbc.com.
