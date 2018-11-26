[This livestream is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NASA's InSight lander escaped Earth's orbit and traveled 300 million miles for seven months but the spacecraft's journey comes down to a last few breathtaking minutes on Monday.

"There's a reason engineers call landing on Mars 'seven minutes of terror,'" Rob Grover, the lead for InSight's entry, descent and landing team at at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement.

NASA will livestream InSight's landing, which will is the first mission to Mars since the rover Curiosity landed in 2012. Landing on Mars is an intense undertaking, as only about 40 percent of all missions ever sent to Mars have been successful.

"We can't joystick the landing, so we have to rely on the commands we pre-program into the spacecraft," Grover said. "We've spent years testing our plans, learning from other Mars landings and studying all the conditions Mars can throw at us."

The InSight lander (an acronym, meaning "Interior Exploration using Seismic Investigations, Geodesy and Heat Transport") is scheduled to spend two years drilling into the surface of Mars to study the planet's crust.

Lockheed Martin built all three parts of the InSight spacecraft: The cruise stage, the heat-absorbing shell and the lander.