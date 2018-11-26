NASA successfully lands InSight spacecraft on Mars, first mission to the planet's surface in 6 years

[This livestream is slated to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

NASA successfully touched the InSight lander down on the surface of Mars on Monday, with a room of Jet Propulsion Laboratory engineers breaking into applause after several breathtaking minutes.

The InSight spacecraft relayed back to NASA's control room that it landed and was functioning as expected. InSight also sent back its first image of the Martian surface:

"It was intense and you could feel the emotion" in the control room, NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said after the landing.

Vice President Mike Pence "watched the whole thing" and called Bridenstine right after the landing succeeded, as Pence "is absolutely ecstatic about our program," Bridenstine said.

"There's a reason engineers call landing on Mars 'seven minutes of terror,'" Rob Grover, the lead for InSight's entry, descent and landing team at at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, said in a statement before the landing attempt.