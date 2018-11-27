Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump are visiting schools in Idaho together on Tuesday

Apple CEO Tim Cook and Ivanka Trump, advisor to President Donald Trump, will visit Idaho's Wilder School district on Tuesday, the White House said. The Idaho Statesman first reported on the visit.

Ivanka Trump confirmed the visit early Tuesday morning, when she posted about the trip on Twitter. "Looking forward to visiting the Wilder School District tomorrow with Apple CEO and #STEM education champion Tim Cook," Ivanka said.

"Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump is traveling to Idaho as part of her ongoing workforce development and STEM initiatives and will visit the Wilder School District with Apple CEO Tim Cook," the White House confirmed in an email to CNBC.

It follows a similar trip Ivanka Trump made in March to the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center in Iowa, which Cook recommended she take.

The Wilder School District was accepted into Apple's ConnectEd program in the 2015-2016 school year and two schools, Wilder Elementary and Wilder Middle-High School, received part of a $100 million grant from Apple that helped the schools issue iPads to all students. Teachers received MacBooks and iPad minis, Apple said when it highlighted the progress of the program earlier this year.

Wilder has a large population of high-poverty families that otherwise weren't able to afford advanced computing equipment, such as iPads. Apple provides ConnectED grants to a total of 114 schools in the US.

Apple partnered with the Trump White House and Ivanka Trump in 2017 in an effort to focus on best practices for computer science and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) education in the United States.

Apple was not immediately available to comment on the visit.