Salesforce has never been stronger or in a better position than it is now, CEO says after earnings

Salesforce.com is in peak performance mode as companies shift their operations to become more digital and cloud-reliant, the software giant's Chairman, co-founder and co-CEO Marc Benioff told CNBC on Tuesday.

"I don't think the company's ever been stronger or been in a better position, and the reason why is every company that we're dealing with is going through a huge digital transformation and every digital transformation begins and ends with the customer," he told Jim Cramer in an exclusive interview on "Mad Money."

Salesforce's third-quarter earnings report, issued after Tuesday's closing bell, beat analysts' earnings and revenue expectations, bolstered by growth stemming from the company's recent acquisition of MuleSoft.

Benioff said that his company has a bright outlook for the fourth quarter and beyond, telling Cramer in the interview that Salesforce's prospects are strong through fiscal year 2020.

"The third quarter was phenomenal," the CEO said. "You see we're giving phenomenal guidance for the fourth quarter and, certainly, we're all praying and hoping to improve on that, by the way. And now, we can see a strong fiscal year ahead, and fiscal year '20 as well."

Salesforce's stock jumped more than 7 percent in after-hours trading after climbing less than 1 percent intraday on Tuesday.

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com.