China citizens are proud the country can compete with the US on AI, venture fund manager says 

The Chinese government wants to make sure that the country becomes the number one in artificial intelligence (AI) by 2030, Edith Yeung, head of 500 Startups' China unit, told CNBC Tuesday.

"If you look at the internet worldwide, in the U.S. — Facebook, Apple, Amazon, and Google. And in China there is the BAT — Baidu, Alibaba, and Tencent," she said at East Tech West in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"China is so interesting because there is so much data," she added.

"I think there are a lot of Chinese citizens proud of the fact that 'hey we're actually big enough to even be able to compete with the U.S. in terms of AI. And I think it is just a really exciting time to be in China," she said.