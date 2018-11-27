Driverless cars will need cities covered in sensors, China's Didi Chuxing says

Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing wants to become one of the front-runners in developing self-driving cars, the company's chief scientist for smart transportation initiatives said on Tuesday.

Didi has been working to develop autonomous vehicle technologies for three years, and has teams based in the United States and China, Henry Liu told CNBC during a fireside chat at the East Tech West conference held in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"We already have autonomous vehicles being equipped with our sensors and we have licenses in both Mountain View, California, as well as in Beijing, China," he said. "We'll be one of the front-runners in terms of the autonomous vehicle technology development."

Automakers and internet companies around the world are investing millions of dollars and rolling out long-term plans for self-driving vehicles. Many analysts believe the widespread adoption of these vehicles will potentially start to pick up in 2021 or 2022.