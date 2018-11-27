[This stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. local time (6:30 a.m. ET). Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Facebook will face a grueling session of questioning from international politicians in the British parliament on Tuesday around how it handles user data and privacy.

Richard Allan, the tech giant's vice president of public policy, is set to be questioned by lawmakers from Britain, Canada, France, Belgium, Brazil, Ireland, Latvia, Argentina and Singapore.

The hearing is part of the U.K. Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee's inquiry into disinformation and fake news.

The committee's focus has become increasingly centered on Facebook, which found itself at the heart of a scandal surrounding the way user information was improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica, the controversial political consultancy that helped President Donald Trump's campaign during the 2016 presidential election.

The social media giant was fined £500,000 by the Information Commissioner's Office, the U.K.'s data regulator, for failing to protect user data. However, Facebook has said it will appeal this fine, arguing that the ICO found no evidence that British data had been shared with Cambridge Analytica.