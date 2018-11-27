GM breaks from tradition with new, untested path under CEO Mary Barra

"A car for every purse and purpose." It was a simple enough mantra, but it helped General Motor's then-Chairman Alfred P. Sloan push past Ford in 1927 to become the world's largest automaker — and, for the next eight decades, it didn't look back.

Few companies better defined the concept, bigger is better. It applied not only to the ever growing GM vehicles that, by the 1950s and 1960s, had grown to enormous lengths, but to GM's business strategy which saw it grow into a global behemoth. Competitors like Toyota and Volkswagen could only dream of catching up — until GM came tumbling down in the Great Recession and was forced to abandon four of its North American brands in return for a federal bailout.

The slimmer GM that emerged from Chapter 11 protection has taken a different path, especially under Mary Barra. Since becoming Sloan's latest successor as CEO in January 2014 — and subsequently adding the chairman's title — Barra has adopted a very different mantra, "small is beautiful," or profitable, at the very least.