One of the first investors in China's biggest search engine said Tuesday that Google has "a chance" of making it in China.

Speaking at the CNBC East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China, the managing partner of venture capital firm GGV, Jixun Foo, said the U.S. search engine may have to adjust to local demands in China to become a success.

"There is always a chance (of a return) ... The market is big enough but there is a regulatory factor that Google has to adjust itself to or any foreign companies have to adjust itself to. There is also the fact that you have to localize your service."