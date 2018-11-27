East Tech West

Google has 'a chance' to make a comeback in China, Baidu investor says

  • Baidu investor Jixun Foo, the managing partner of venture capital firm GGV, thinks Google could return to China.
  • He believes that Google may have to adjust to a "localized" view of search engines to break into the market.

One of the first investors in China's biggest search engine said Tuesday that Google has "a chance" of making it in China.

Speaking at the CNBC East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China, the managing partner of venture capital firm GGV, Jixun Foo, said the U.S. search engine may have to adjust to local demands in China to become a success.

"There is always a chance (of a return) ... The market is big enough but there is a regulatory factor that Google has to adjust itself to or any foreign companies have to adjust itself to. There is also the fact that you have to localize your service."

General shots of Day 1 of CNBC East Tech West at LN Garden Hotel Nansha Guangzhou on November 27, 2018 in Nansha, Guangzhou, China.
Dave Zhong/Getty Images for CNBC International
