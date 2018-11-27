If you were planning on nabbing a deduction for your mortgage insurance or your college expenses, prepare to sit tight.

That's because these and other breaks that are known as the "tax extenders" are bundled into newly proposed legislation that's likely going nowhere fast, according to policy experts.

The House Ways and Means Committee proposed a package of tax provisions on Monday, known as the Retirement, Savings and Other Tax Relief Act of 2018 and the Taxpayer First Act of 2018.

In addition to renewing the "tax extenders" for the 2018 tax year, Ways and Means proposed providing victims of this year's natural disasters with some tax relief if they must tap their retirement accounts.

Further, legislators brought back a number of retirement-related provisions, including one that will exempt required minimum distributions for savers with less than $50,000 in retirement plans.

Whether the proposals will find enough bipartisan support in this lame duck session remains to be seen.

"The House will pass it, but I don't think they'll get 60 votes in the Senate," said Howard Gleckman, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center. "I think it's very uncertain."

Here are a few notable provisions you should watch.