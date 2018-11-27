It's no coincidence if a few of the retirement provisions sound familiar to you. That's because legislators had proposed them under Tax Reform 2.0 and the Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act.
Here are a handful of retirement-related provisions that are up for debate in Ways and Means' new proposal.
Repeal of required minimum distributions for small retirement accounts: Reaching age 70½ means that the clock has started ticking on your required minimum distribution — a mandatory withdrawal you must take from your retirement accounts each year.
Lawmakers are now proposing a repeal of the so-called RMD for individuals with $50,000 or less saved in their retirement accounts.
"It would get a lot of people out of dealing with those rules," said Jeffrey Levine, CPA and CEO of BluePrint Wealth Alliance in Garden City, New York.
It wouldn't necessarily save those individuals a lot of money, though.
"Frankly, it's not all that meaningful when you talk about people with small balances," Levine said. "They might need to use that money more than anything else."
Elimination of age limits for contributing to traditional IRAs: Account holders are barred from making additional contributions to their IRAs as of the year they turn 70½. Age limits don't apply to Roth IRA contributions, but you must be working.
Encourage small employers to pool together and offer 401(k) access: President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August that asked regulators to examine how small businesses can more easily join together to offer retirement plans to their workers.
Under current law, companies are allowed to band together to offer retirement plans if their businesses are related. This is known as a "multiple employer plan."
The legislation aims to make these multiple employer plans more accessible.
Permitting families to tap their retirement accounts for birth and adoption costs: It's back.
Earlier this fall, Tax Reform 2.0 included a measure that would allow families to take penalty-free withdrawals from their retirement plans in the event of the birth or adoption of a new child.
Those withdrawals cannot exceed $7,500, according to the proposal.
Taking that money might do some damage to your finances: It's $7,500 that's been cashed out and is no longer invested in the market.
"We're already short, as a country, on retirement savings," said Levine. "Any time you have one of those penalty exceptions, it's a tacit endorsement that it's okay to use retirement money for this."
