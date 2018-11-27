Doing good is its own reward. Reaping the tax benefits is a nice perk.

Charitable donations generally kick into high gear on "Giving Tuesday," a single day specifically focused on charity in the shopping-heavy week after Thanksgiving.

#GivingTuesday raised $300 million last year, according to GivingTuesday.org – although it remains to be seen whether this year will surpass that, in light of changes to the federal tax code under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed last December.

The new tax laws, among other things, eliminate or sharply reduce the benefits of charitable giving for many would-be donors.

Even though the deduction for donations is unchanged, you still need to itemize to claim it, and that's a much higher bar with the nearly doubled standard deduction.

Under the new law, an individual will need total itemized deductions to exceed $12,000, the new standard deduction for individual taxpayers, up from $6,350. Married couples would need deductions exceeding $24,000, up from $12,700.

As a result, fewer people will itemize this year, which means many won't reap the tax benefits of their charitable contributions. That could put a damper on some people's charitable inclinations this holiday season.

"There are certain people who don't always care about the tax benefit; they're going to give anyway," said Bryan Havighurst, head of the wealth planning team at Fifth Third Private Bank. But there are also those that "will give more if there's a tax benefit," he added.