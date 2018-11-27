Trump spent the majority of his time on stage in Tupelo and Biloxi on Monday the way he usually does, boasting of his administration's accomplishments and exaggerating what he claims are threats facing the country, from undocumented immigrants, foreign trading partners and congressional Democrats.

Yet now that the midterm elections are over, and now that Democrats have taken control of the House, Trump's doomsday warnings about what would happen if Democrats were put in charge seemed to lack the urgency they had in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 6 elections.

Trump also bragged about the economy under his watch. He started off by blaming previous administrations for trade policies that he said "shipped away your jobs" and forced America into "economic surrender." Then he pivoted to optimism, saying that now, "so many companies are coming in to Mississippi, and every place else, by the way."

But even as Trump cited examples of the strong economy, a cloud hung over the otherwise positive picture.

Earlier in the day, General Motors announced that the company planned to cut its workforce by 15 percent and shutter five plants in North America. The cuts could end up costing more than 14,000 workers their jobs.

Trump did not mention GM during the rallies, but he told The Wall Street Journal he had warned CEO Mary Barra on Sunday that the company "better damn well open a new plant" in Ohio, one of the states slated to lose hundreds of jobs under the company's plans. Ohio was a key state for Trump in 2016. After voting for Democrat Barack Obama in two consecutive presidential elections, the state went for Trump by 8 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.

The most politically effective message Trump delivered in Mississippi was his pitch on immigration, a topic that still motivates his supporters more than practically any other. Trump hit many familiar notes, painting undocumented immigrants as violent criminals who come to America to take people's jobs.

"We don't want those people in Mississippi," Trump said to cheers and chants of "Build the wall!"

Hyde-Smith also came onstage at both rallies, where she spent a few minutes pledging to protect Mississippi's "conservative values."

Trump also made it clear how little daylight he sees between himself and Hyde-Smith.

"She votes to make America great again and she votes for America first," Trump said in Tupelo. "Cindy is so important, so respected, we've got to send her back."