Google employees call on the company to cancel its censored search engine in China

Google employees are calling on the company to cancel Project Dragonfly, an effort to create a censored search engine in China.

"Many of us accepted employment at Google with the company's values in mind, including its previous position on Chinese censorship and surveillance, and an understanding that Google was a company willing to place its values above its profits," an open letter signed by Google employees published on Medium Tuesday says. "After a year of disappointments including Project Maven, Dragonfly, and Google's support for abusers, we no longer believe this is the case."

Eleven Google employees had signed the letter as of its posting. Two of those nine employees were among a group of main organizers behind an international walk-out of Google employees earlier this month. The employees said additional named will be added to the letter as more employees sign an internal petition.

Project Dragonfly has drawn criticism from human rights groups and U.S. politicians since details of the effort leaked this summer. In August, thousands of Google employees signed a letter saying that it raised "urgent moral and ethical issues." Alphabet Chairman John Hennessy said last week doing business in China requires compromising "core values."

"We are among thousands of employees who have raised our voices for months. International human rights organizations and investigative reporters have also sounded the alarm, emphasizing serious human rights concerns and repeatedly calling on Google to cancel the project," the letter says. "So far, our leadership's response has been unsatisfactory."

Google withdrew its search service from China in 2010 due to increased concerns about cyberattacks and censorship. Since then, the Chinese government has increasingly curtailed what its citizens can or and can't do online by blacklisting websites and access to information about certain historical events — like the 1989 protests at Tiananmen Square — and requiring people who use online forums to register with their real names.

Google's Chinese search app would have reportedly complied with demands to remove content that the government ruled sensitive and linked users' searches to their personal phone numbers. Critics say that by cooperating with the Chinese government, Google would have violated principles of free expression as well as users' privacy rights.



"We object to technologies that aid the powerful in oppressing the vulnerable, wherever they may be," the letter says. "Dragonfly in China would establish a dangerous precedent at a volatile political moment, one that would make it harder for Google to deny other countries similar concessions."

A Google spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

Here's the full letter:

