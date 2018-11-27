Fortt Knox

Retailers and Shoppers: Outsmart the Holiday Season

How to outsmart the holiday shopping season
How to outsmart the holiday shopping season   

Insight from retail experts and insiders ahead of the 2018 holiday shopping season including Former Saks CEO Steve Sadove; O: The Oprah Magazine Creative Director Adam Glassman; and CNBC's Lauren Hirsch.

Fortt Knox is a weekly podcast from CNBC anchor Jon Fortt . Previous episodes of the program can be found here.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...