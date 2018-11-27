Business Platinum from American Express

With the Business Platinum Card from American Express, you and your employees get deluxe travel benefits. The card offers access to the American Express Centurion lounges as well as Plaza Premium lounges through the Global Lounge Collection, plus Delta Sky Club access when you fly with Delta. Cardholders also receive up to $200 per year in annual airline credits, which you can use to check a bag or purchase in-flight refreshments.

Free nights and other benefits via the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program are available too. Cardholders qualify for Gold elite status with Hilton and Starwood hotels.

The card requires a hefty $450 annual fee, though, and $300 per year for employee cards.

For rewards, the card offers 5 points per dollar spent booking hotels and airlines with American Express Travel and 1 point on all other purchases. When you make a purchase that exceeds $5,000, you get 50 percent more points, so you earn 1.5 points per dollar instead of just 1 point. That bonus lasts until you get 1 million extra points in a year.

After you sign up, if you spend $10,000 in the first three months, you receive 50,000 bonus points. Or, if you spend a total of $20,000 in that time frame, you get an additional 25,000 points. That's worth a total of $750 toward travel or gift cards.

There's another way to rack up points, too. When you redeem points through American Express Travel on a business or first class seat, or any fare class on a single airline of your choice, you receive 35 percent of those points back. That offer stands until you earn 500,000 points back that way in a year.

The Business Platinum card is technically a charge card, which means you have to pay off your balance in full each month or you'll be hit with a late fee. If you want to have the option to carry a balance, you have to enroll in the card's Pay Over Time feature.

At a glance: