Vestas nets contract to build wind farm in Jordan

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has secured an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) order for a 52-megawatt (MW) wind farm in Jordan.

Commissioning of the Tafila facility is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2020, Vestas said in an announcement Tuesday.



The EPC order was placed by special purpose company Daehan Wind Power. Korea Southern Power and Daelim Energy have co-invested in Daehan Wind Power.



The supply, transport, installation and commissioning of 15 of Vestas' V136-3.45 MW turbines are included in the contract.



"This comprehensive EPC contract reinforces our leadership in the Jordanian wind energy market and demonstrates our project management expertise and broad range of auction capabilities," Rainer Karan, the general manager of Vestas Mediterranean Eastern Cluster, said in a statement.



Earlier this year, GE Renewable Energy announced it would provide turbines for the development of a 100 MW wind farm in Jordan. The Mass Wind project is due to be operational by the end of 2019 and will meet the power needs of more than 150,000 homes.