[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to take questions Tuesday in the White House briefing room for the first time this month, as President Donald Trump lashes out against special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, General Motors and immigrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The morning after a court filing revealed that Trump's ex-campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was accused of breaking his plea deal by lying to investigators, Trump wrote in a trio of bellicose tweets that "Mueller is a conflicted prosecutor gone rogue."

The special counsel is investigating Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, as well as potential coordination between Trump campaign-related figures and the Kremlin. Trump has denied any such collusion, and has repeatedly slammed the Mueller probe as a "witch hunt."

A spokesman for the special counsel declined to comment on Trump's tweets.

Trump had been in Mississippi on Monday night hosting rallies for GOP Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who faces a heated runoff election against Democrat Mike Espy. The race drew national media attention after Hyde-Smith made a joke about attending a hypothetical "public hanging."

Trump defended Hyde-Smith's comments as part of his 11th-hour push.

That same day, Trump spoke out against General Motors after the auto giant announced it would end production at multiple plants in the U.S. and Canada in 2019 as part of a huge restructuring plan.

One of the plants scheduled to be "unallocated," as GM put it, is in Ohio — a move that could have political implications for Trump.

"They better damn well open a new plant there very quickly," Trump told The Wall Street Journal on Monday. "I love Ohio," Trump said. "I told them, 'you're playing around with the wrong person,'" he added, according to the newspaper.

Trump also doubled down on his calls for the so-called caravans of Central American migrants not to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

Migrants made a run for the U.S. border on Sunday, prompting U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials to fire tear gas at them, The New York Times reported.