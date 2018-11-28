Tech

Amazon will be off all Oracle databases by end of 2019, says AWS chief

  • Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy says Amazon will be off Oracle databases by the end of 2019.
  • By the end of this year, 97 percent of "mission critical databases" will run on Amazon's own services, Jassy tells CNBC.
  • Amazon has been steadily reducing its reliance on outside services for its data needs and shifting to its own products.
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services, speaks at the WSJDLive Global Technology Conference in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Oct. 25, 2016.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images
By the end of this year, almost all of Amazon's databases that ran on Oracle will be on an Amazon database instead, Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy said.

"We're virtually done moving away from Oracle on the database side," Jassy told CNBC's Jon Fortt in an interview that aired Wednesday. "And I think by the end of 2019 or mid-2019 we'll be done."

Amazon is reducing its reliance on Oracle for its data needs and is instead using its own services. Jassy said 88 percent of Amazon databases that were running on Oracle will be on Amazon DynamoDB or Amazon Aurora by January. He added that 97 percent of "mission critical databases" will run on DynamoDB or Aurora by the end of the year. On Nov. 1, Amazon moved its data warehouse from Oracle to its own service, Redshift, Jassy said.

