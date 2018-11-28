Below is the transcript of a CNBC interview with Xing Liu, Partner, Sequoia China and CNBC's Deirdre Bosa. The interview took place at CNBC's inaugural tech conference, East Tech West, in Nansha, Guangzhou.

DB: I'm so pleased you're here Xing Liu, and I'm going to start: what a remarkable year for Sequoia capital. Listen to this stat: it has been a huge year, Sequoia-backed companies got to $100 billion dollars in exits this year, that's an incredible number. Let me just name a few of them in terms of U.S. IPOS, there's Dropbox, Eventbrite and Chinese names: Meituan, Pinduoduo. Non-IPO exits include Github and Mobike. Xing, just walk us through this monumental year for Sequoia?

XL: Thank you very much for the compliments, it's very flattering. We did have a very good year. I think this year is a very good year for the capital markets, so across the globe we have quite a number of IPOs. I think by the end of October, we probably have, in China alone, about 13 companies got listed in United States and Hong Kong markets. And very importantly, as you mentioned not only are we seeing IPOs but also have very large acquisitions, in fact Github and Quadrix, these two companies were acquired at multi-billion-dollar valuations by SAP and large companies. These 2 companies probably ranked top 2 out of the 4 in the whole history, if we count the acquisition of the VC-backed companies by the valuation at the time of the acquisition. And Meituan and Pinduoduo, as you rightfully pointed out, the new generation of leading internet giant companies in China, are listed in U.S. and HK. So we are very fortunate to be in some of these companies since day one. Sequoia's mission is to work with these fantastic founders from idea all the way to IPO and beyond.

DB: It's amazing because in San Francisco, we talk about next year as being the year of the mega IPO, we have names like Uber, Lyft and Airbnb; Airbnb another Sequoia investment, Lyft and Uber not so. But, big Chinese names expected next year as well: Toutiao, Ant Financial, Didi, do you think Sequoia's going to be able to top, or match this year?

XL: I think these companies certainly have plans to get listed, whether next year, or the exact timing, I think the management, the company would have to work with bankers and see the market conditions, and see when is the best time to come up. However, I think having said that, I think all the companies, Uber, Didi, Airbnb, Toutiao, I think these could be companies that are very worthwhile for everyone of us, as investors to look forward to their roadshow.

DB: Many of the companies in the ride-sharing world have been private for an eternity in the VC world, 10 years or more in some cases. Do you push for an exit strategy or is it when they are ready?

XL: At Sequoia we always think the company should go IPO when they are ready. And the readiness you have to assess it internally, in terms of your organizational capability, your performance, your future growth strategy, and also externally to see the macro conditions, the market conditions. I think we should always, as a long term investor, we value companies long-term value, therefore IPO is really just one of the steps. It may be a milestone, but it's one of the steps, of becoming a great company. So I think it's better to do that when the company is ready.



DB: Let me ask you about one company in particular, and that would be Didi. I think some would say that even as soon as a few months ago, it may have been ready to list. But, it has been a really hard year for the company, and what a difference a year makes. Last year at this time, I remember talking about Uber and the number of challenges this company faced, and Didi was held up as an example. This year, at this time, Didi is under a lot of scrutiny after 2 passenger murders and lots of changes in the regulatory landscape, should they put their IPO plans on hold? Are they on hold?



XL: I'm not on Didi's board. I'm not very close to the situation, so I'm not sure if they're ready. But as a shareholder, we're a very small shareholder there, and as investment professional, I would say this year they did encounter a lot of issues, and they really need to focus on getting those resolved. The regulatory pressures are very high at the moment for them, but I'm sure the management team are doing everything that they can to fix the problems if they are worse, and also taking the proper measures to prevent things from happening again. And also to cooperate and work with the relevant government agencies and regulators, to define and refine the operations, and how this industry should evolve in China. So, my guess is they probably need some time to work through these issues, but from a long term perspective, ride hailing, ride sharing is still something that benefits, that brings value to society, so we just need to find out the best way that can meet all the stakeholders' requirements.



DB: Still disrupting and still figuring that out, but you sound confident they can address these issues. I know it's been a huge year, but as we look back on the year that's just passed, are there are any companies, or is there any one company, that you look back on and wish Sequoia capital had invested in?

XL: We always like to say our best investment is our next investment, so I guess the ones that we regret the most will be the ones that we're going to invest in next.



DB: OK, we're all friends here. Let me phrase this a different way, any Chinese company that has surprised you? And, we've talked a lot over the last few days, about the landscape here in China, there's just so much money going into it, and competition can be so fierce. So are there any companies that surprised you, or even industries, if you don't want to get too specific?

XL: In China we really had a very wide coverage, from not only internet, but to also consumer products and services, health care and industrial technology and we cover from the C-stage all the way to later growth stages. In hindsight, I guess we probably were a little bit late in catching up with the WeChat ecosystem and what that means to the business opportunities and to us as investors. There's a notion – it may be a little bit more exaggerated – called WeChat internet. So, there's mobile internet, and there's WeChat internet, right? But it does emphasise, or call everyone's attention to how the whole WeChat ecosystem is so fertile. There are many, many new things, new business models, new products, new ways of doing things that can happen on the WeChat ecosystem and in hindsight, I think we wish we could be a little bit more plugged into the WeChat ecosystem and identify some opportunities earlier rather than later.

DB: And you're getting at too, it's still growing. If there's going to be this WeChat internet, so how would you get into it now? Are you looking at companies that can fit into that ecosystem? Potential Tencent acquisitions, how do you play that?

XL: We're still very actively looking at how the WeChat ecosystem allows new things to happen. WeChat has about 1 billion monthly active users, and Alibaba – everyone knows how popular this company is – and they have 600 million monthly active users for online shoppers. But even then, they have Pinduoduo coming from nowhere it seems, and still there are 200, 300 million Chinese who became online shoppers because of Pinduoduo, they haven't even shopped on Taobao before. And I think that Pinduoduo, as you know they initially have a very smart mechanism to leverage the social relationships among the consumers, and that's how they acquire their first batch of consumers from WeChat. And so it seems like it's so unimaginable, that when you have 600 million people already shopping on Taobao, how can you find 200 million more that have never shopped before online?

DB: But you guys saw that, you saw that opportunity, right? And you invested in Pinduoduo. It's interesting because it's shaped up a little differently in the United States. Facebook and Instagram are these huge forces to be reckoned with. Snap came along and was able to draw a bunch of users in, until Facebook and Instagram started looking their way, and some might argue, copying that product. Is there a chance of that happening in China? Or do you think there's more opportunity for new Chinese start-ups versus the U.S.?

XL: That's a very, very, very good question. We ask ourselves a lot, and we've met a lot of founders, these are daring founders, and they say, 'You know what, WeChat is not enough now. WeChat is not the best social media or communication tool for the young people'. They came to present us and pitched to us that, 'Hey, this is the new app that I'm developing and I think it has the better features than WeChat for tailoring to the young people.' And they may start from some very niche area, maybe how to get people to sing songs together better, or maybe it's how, because on WeChat is where your parents are also living in that world, right?



DB: And you want to get away from them -



XL: So you want to get away from them, you don't want to express your true self-

DB: And that's what hurt Facebook –

XL: Yeah. And so they say, 'Hey I have another app, I can use artificial intelligence, I can use the tagging mechanism to match people with real common interest and make them to talk to each other and socialize to each other'. So there are new apps that we are actively looking -

DB: But do they have a chance? Can they give WeChat a run for their money? Have you seen anyone that you would want to invest in?

XL: As a venture capitalist, we're always optimistic that there are new things that can come out to disrupt the incumbents. So certainly we have looked at some, there are some that we had wished we had been earlier investors, and now we're still talking to them to see if we can invest at a later time. And these new social apps, they have shown some early momentum if you look at their user growth.

DB: And I guess going back to my question, is the landscape different in China than it is in the U.S.? Do you think Chinese start-ups have a better chance competing with the behemoths like Alibaba and Tencent, than U.S. start-ups do competing with the Facebooks, Googles of the world, and Amazon?

XL: That's a – Do I think Chinese start-ups have a better chance? They may, they may. I think one thing is because it's such a large market. China is not one homogeneous market, when you think of the Chinese it's not one homogeneous group, so it actually has many, many different layers if you look at the demographics. And because the total population is so large, even one of the layers can mean 50 million people, 100 million people, and if you can serve that 100 million people, you have a large enough space to start your business with.

DB: So the sheer scale of it. We just have a minute and a half left, I want to ask you: one of the themes of the last few days has been, Western companies or Western investors, how do they navigate the Chinese technology landscape. We heard this morning, I'm thinking of Jim Breyer and Alain from Microsoft, you'd have a long term view and invest, and really learn the market. What advice would you give to Western companies or investors looking to get involved in the Chinese technology space?

XL: I think Western companies need to be more daring to come to the China market. I think they also need to think about the China market earlier in their company's life cycle, than before. Before they tend to think about China market when they have become already the dominant player in the U.S. or the world, I think now even start-up companies need to think about China market because if you're not a meaningful player in China market, you will not be a global leader down the road. And also because Chinese market is so big, I think the objective or the goal setting can be more flexible. For Western company you don't need to be number 1 in China, even if you're number 3, or number 4, or number 5 in China market, you're still getting a lot of business out of China. So I think come here early and also, set your goals properly and be more adventurous.



DB: OK I like that, thank you for speaking with us today.

ENDS

