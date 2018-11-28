'Fearless Girl' on the move, but leaves footprints for visitors to stand in her place

Overnight into Wednesday, workers removed the 50-inch tall bronze statue of a girl with her hands on her hips. It will be installed near the NYSE by the end of the year. The piece was created by Kristen Visbal and installed in March 2017 on the same plaza as Arturo Di Modica's "Charging Bull" bronze sculpture to celebrate "International Women's Day." It was controversial from the start.

State Street commissioned the statue to call attention to the role of women in corporate America and its "gender diversity index" fund. But the artist who created the bull fought to have the girl statue removed, complaining that it was an advertising gimmick that gave his creation a negative connotation.

State Street said it wants people to "stand for her" at the original spot to continue the mission of inspiring gender diversity.