'Fearless Girl' on the move, but leaves footprints for visitors to stand in her place

Tourists and other visitors to Lower Manhattan can take their own stand on the ground formerly occupied by the statue of the "Fearless Girl," which is being moved to a new spot in front of the New York Stock Exchange.
The sculpture's original location in front of the "Charging Bull" statue now bears only a round marker and the outline of footprints where the statue once stood. State Street Global Advisors, which sponsored "Fearless Girl," has left the marker so visitors can stand in her place, encouraging people to do so.