Four tariff-proof stocks to weather rising China-U.S. tensions

Mark Tepper, president and CEO of Strategic Wealth Partners, said domestically focused companies with a consumer lean should do well. He said one stock fits that bill: Darden Restaurants.

"Darden owns restaurants like Olive Garden, Longhorn and Capital Grille, and since wage growth has been accelerating, the consumer has more money so they are more likely to go out for dinner," Tepper said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

As the rest of the market has plummeted this month, Darden has surged 6 percent. It's on track for an 18 percent increase for the year.