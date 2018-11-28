East Tech West

Jim Breyer predicts investors will see 'profound change' in returns from China

  • Venture capitalist Jim Breyer said investors in the industry should reset their expectations in China.
  • "There are segments that are extremely healthy. There are many more which are undergoing very significant valuation downdrafts as well as consolidation," he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the East West Tech conference.
  • He said he was especially interested in projects that combine machine learning with other disciplines such as medicine.
CNBC's East Tech West conference on November 27, 2018 in Nansha, Guangzhou, China. 
Dave Zhong / Getty Images 
Jim Breyer, an early investor in Facebook and the cryptocurrency Ethereum, said he thinks investors should reset their expectations when it comes to returns on venture capital in China.

"There are segments that are extremely healthy. There are many more which are undergoing very significant valuation downdrafts as well as consolidation," he told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore at the East West Tech conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"We are no longer, I believe, in a market where people by expectation will consider 8, 10, 12 percent or more per year, many times after tax, to be a ballpark estimate of what they're trying to do for their funds," said Breyer, founder and CEO of global venture capital firm Breyer Capital.

Breyer said he foresees a "more profound change in what expectations should be" in the near future.

While the industry has witnessed an influx of money from state funds over the past eight years, that boom may not last long, he warned. "There has been an abundance of capital with an abundance of opportunity, and these kinds of trends generally don't last and in many cases, they end badly."

Breyer said he's focusing now on the artificial intelligence market: "I spend most of my time looking at new investments where the underlying platform is a set of artificial intelligence platforms and cloud services provided by Alibaba, by Google, Amazon, Microsoft."

He said he is especially interested in projects that combine machine learning with other disciplines such as medicine. "But that's in short supply," he said.

In 2005, Breyer partnered with Chinese firm IDG Capital to expand investments in China and has since opened offices in several metropolitan areas. "We fight like crazy over the very best entrepreneurs so it's no different from Silicon Valley."

Two types of cryptocurrencies

Breyer, who made his first bitcoin investment in 2014 with a private company called Circle, said he expects a rebound in sentiment around digital currencies in the coming years.

"I divide the world of cryptocurrencies into those that have truly interesting underlying platforms, where parts of the rails are blockchain-based," he said, "and others that are hoping to be a true commodity and trade like silver."

He said he backs 12 companies in the sector and asks each "to focus very deeply on the technology."

"Between countries, there is no type of monetization that will not, in the future, take place without very advanced crypto technologies," he predicted.

