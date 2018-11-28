Gold jumps from near two-week low after Powell says interest rates are 'just below' neutral

Gold jumped from near a two-week low on Wednesday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said interest rates were "just below" neutral.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.60 percent following the speech.

"Interest rates are still low by historical standards, and they remain just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy — that is, neither speeding up nor slowing down growth," Powell told the Economic Club of New York.

Spot gold dipped to its lowest level since Nov. 15 at $1,211.36 in the previous session.

"Assuming a hike next month and that 3% is the rate level the Fed wants to get to, then yes they are 'just below' where they want to be, at the modeled out 'neutral rate'," Peter Boockvar, chief investment officer at Bleakley Advisory Group, said in a note. "I think today's comments take off the table for now the possibility of them wanting to get above the so called 3% neutral rate (assuming that's what they think it is)."

Traders believed Powell was signaling there would be fewer rate hikes in 2019, which would theoretically boost the value of gold because it is seen as a hedge against inflation.

The dollar index rose to its highest since Nov 13. The currency has risen for previous three sessions, taking it near its year high of 97.69.

The dollar gained momentum after Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Tuesday backed further interest rate hikes, weighing on non-interest bearing bullion.

Investors will also focus on minutes from the Fed's November policy meeting that will be released on Thursday. U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the Fed on Tuesday, saying rising interest rates and other Fed policies were damaging the U.S. economy.

"As we go into 2019 people are becoming a bit more worried about dollar as we start seeing a slowing growth in the U.S., and we might see an upside in gold," Patterson said.

The G20 summit later this week is also on investors' radar, with all eyes on a meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

Trump said earlier this week it was "highly unlikely" he would accept China's request to hold off a planned increase in tariffs.

Expectations are that the dollar will remain firm ahead of the G20, weighing on the metal, which has slipped below $1,220, traders at MKS PAMP said in a note.

"Initial support sits at $1,210, however $1,200 may be tested over the coming sessions. On the top-side $1,220 now looms as a key resistance level and pivot point for the metal."

Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 1.27 percent to $14.32 per ounce, having fallen to a near two-week low of $14.05 in the previous session. Palladium increased 2.87 percent to $1,183.50 per ounce.

Platinum was down 1.66 percent at $816.24 per ounce. Prices hit their lowest since Nov. 15 at $825.25 on Tuesday.

The global platinum market will be oversupplied by around half a million ounces both this year and next, an industry report said, suggesting little respite for producers facing prices languishing near 10-year lows.

— Reuters contributed to this report.

