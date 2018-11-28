House Democrats nominate Nancy Pelosi to be next speaker as opposition falters

House Democrats nominated Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to be the next House speaker on Wednesday, giving the longtime party leader a vote of confidence amid rebellion from some members of the caucus.

She still needs to win a majority in a roll call vote on the House floor on Jan. 3, when her party will take control of the chamber for the first time in eight years. Some Democrats expect to oppose Pelosi's bid for speaker after calling for new leadership.

Pelosi earned the nomination by a 203-32 margin Wednesday. The 32 votes of opposition would be enough to sink her bid on the House floor, but some of those members will likely support her in January. When Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, challenged her for minority leader in 2016, he garnered 63 votes.

Pelosi, the first woman to serve as House speaker, would take over the post she last held in 2011. On Wednesday afternoon, she said, "It was so inspiring to hear my colleagues place my name in nomination once again" for speaker. She ran unopposed for the nomination.

While numerous current and incoming Democratic lawmakers initially opposed Pelosi's bid for speaker, a serious challenge to the California Democrat never materialized. Asked about the whip count for the upcoming speaker vote, Pelosi responded, "I think we're in pretty good shape."

Earlier Wednesday, the leaders of the Pelosi opposition — Democratic Reps. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts, Kathleen Rice of New York and Ryan — met with the minority leader ahead of caucus leadership votes. After the talks, Moulton said "no agreement was reached" about a leadership transition.

"We are hopeful Leader Pelosi will invite us back to the table to plan for the future success of the Democratic Party," he said in a statement.

Pelosi, 78, has led House Democrats for 16 years, prompting some members of the caucus to call for a younger leader. But no serious challenger surfaced.

Pelosi's allies also questioned the need to replace her after the party gained at least 39 GOP-held House seats in the Nov. 6 midterms to take a majority. The longtime leader is known for her fundraising prowess.

Democrats will hold at least 234 seats in the House starting in January, with one contest, California's 21st District, still undecided. With 234 Democratic seats, Pelosi could lose 16 members of her caucus and still become speaker. Exactly 16 members signed on to a letter opposing her speakership after the midterms, but some of those representatives have since supported the minority leader.

Democrats looking for a younger generation of leaders saw at least one positive development Wednesday. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, a 48-year-old from New York, narrowly defeated 72-year-old Rep. Barbara Lee of California in the race to become Democratic caucus chairman.

Democrats also elected Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., as House majority leader. He previously held the post during Pelosi's tenure as speaker.

