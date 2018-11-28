Major American sports are rapidly growing loyal fan bases in China thanks to mobile and a culture of consuming sport as an "individual" compared to the "collective" live sports experience traditionally seen in the U.S, according to representatives from the NFL, the NBA and WWE.

Speaking at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China, Managing Director of NFL China Richard Young said that an "explosion" of digital platforms and localized strategies has helped bring the NFL to a new audience just as passionate about American football.

"A lot of people are surprised by how popular the NFL has become in China," Young told CNBC's Arjun Kharpal.

"Explosions of digital platforms has allowed the consumer to choose, which is where we feel comfortable. It allows people to have the freedom with how they want to watch (the NFL). In the U.S. it's about the live game. It has to be consumer led and has been driven by more privatized media. Thursday night football is Friday morning here (in China). Beers and guacamole are collective experiences in U.S., (whereas) it is an individual experience in China."