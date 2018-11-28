Wall Street set for an upbeat open as Fed Chair speech looms; trade in focus

U.S. futures appear to be adding onto the previous session's gains, that saw Wall Street end positively, as concerns surrounding trade showed signs of easing. The subject itself has been of key importance this week as an important G-20 summit nears, at which both President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will be present.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that it was "highly unlikely" that the States would delay from increasing tariff levels to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which put some markets under pressure. The next day however, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow appeared to alleviate concerns, stating that the Trump administration had resumed discussions "at all levels" with China's government. At the summit, the two leaders are expected to have dinner together.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak at the Economic Club of New York. During the event, Powell is slated to talk about the Fed's framework for monitoring financial stability.

Ahead of the event, Trump told the Washington Post that he wasn't "even a little bit happy" with his appointment of Powell as the Fed's Chair, adding that he thought the central bank's recent actions were "way off-base".