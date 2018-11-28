US Markets

Wall Street set for an upbeat open as Fed Chair speech looms; trade in focus

U.S. stock index futures posted solid gains ahead of Wednesday's open.

Around 4:05 a.m. ET, Dow futures popped 70 points, indicating a positive open of 71.27 points. Futures on the S&P 500 were indicating an upbeat open of 5.43 points, while Nasdaq futures signaled an open of 15.46 points up.

U.S. futures appear to be adding onto the previous session's gains, that saw Wall Street end positively, as concerns surrounding trade showed signs of easing. The subject itself has been of key importance this week as an important G-20 summit nears, at which both President Donald Trump and China's Xi Jinping will be present.

On Monday, President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that it was "highly unlikely" that the States would delay from increasing tariff levels to 25 percent on $200 billion of Chinese goods, which put some markets under pressure. The next day however, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow appeared to alleviate concerns, stating that the Trump administration had resumed discussions "at all levels" with China's government. At the summit, the two leaders are expected to have dinner together.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to speak at the Economic Club of New York. During the event, Powell is slated to talk about the Fed's framework for monitoring financial stability.

Ahead of the event, Trump told the Washington Post that he wasn't "even a little bit happy" with his appointment of Powell as the Fed's Chair, adding that he thought the central bank's recent actions were "way off-base".

On the data front, the gross domestic product (GDP) figures are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET. In addition to this, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by new home sales and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing activity survey at 10 a.m. ET.

Aside from keeping an eye on General Motors and tech stocks, a number of companies are publishing earnings, including Royal Bank of Canada, Tiffany, Weibo, Chico's FAS, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guess and Box.

