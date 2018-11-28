Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Guess, Tribune Media, Veeva Systems and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Veeva Systems shares jumped over 7 percent during after-hours trading Wednesday as the company beat expectations for its third-quarter earnings. The cloud-computing company reported earnings of 45 cents a share on revenue of $225 million. Analysts expected earnings of 38 cents a share on $216 million, according to a consensus estimate from Refinitiv.

Veeva's fourth-quarter guidance came in above estimates. The company expects earnings per share of 40 cents versus 37 cents analysts expected. Revenue is expected to be between $226 million to $227 million.

Tribune Media jumped 6 percent in the extended session after Reuters reported that Apollo Management and Northwest Broadcasting are partnering to make a bid for the media company.

Shares of Guess plummeted over 10 percent after the retailer reported earnings of 13 cents a share, 3 cents below analysts' expectations. The company reported $605 million in revenue, beating expectations of $603 million. The company's fourth-quarter guidance was in line with expectations.

La-Z-Boy shares climbed more than 8 percent as the company beat expectations in second-quarter earnings. It reported earnings of 48 cents per share. Analysts expected 43 cents per share. The furniture manufacturer reported $439 million in revenue versus $434 million expected.

Box shares rose over 3.5 percent after the company reported narrower-than-expected losses of 6 cents per share. Wall Street predicted losses of 7 cents a share. The cloud content management company also beat revenue expectations, reporting $155.9 million versus $154.6 million expected. Box's fourth-quarter guidance was roughly in line with estimates.

Altria shares rose 1 percent after the Wall Street Journal reported the tobacco company is in talks to take a significant minority stake in e-cigarette company Juul. A deal is unlikely for several weeks, the Journal reported.