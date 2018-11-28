Tech

Whatever Apple's Tim Cook decides to do with video 'could explode': Discovery CEO

  • Apple will be able to compete in video streaming with its 600 million customers, Discovery CEO David Zaslav says.
  • "I think Apple is the company in media that's going to surprise people the most," he says.
Discovery CEO on the new partnership with Tiger Woods and its strategy shift
Discovery CEO on the new partnership with Tiger Woods and its strategy shift   

Discovery CEO David Zaslav told CNBC that Apple's video streaming service "could explode" when it launches next year, because CEO Tim Cook and video head Eddy Cue have the connections they need: subscribers.

"I think Apple is the company in media that's going to surprise people the most," he said Wednesday on "Squawk Box." "They're in business every month with over 600 million people," he said, estimating the company's customer base.

It could be said that the iPhone maker will be a bit late to the streaming game when Apple Video releases, possibly in March.

But the tech giant's loyal following gives it an edge over future competitors, Zaslav argues, such as Netflix, which reportedly had 137 million subscribers at the end of September.

"[Apple is] already in business with loads of people that love them and love their brand. That's like a superhighway," he said.

Morgan Stanley predicts Apple Video could generate $500 million in 2019 and $4 billion by 2025.

Shares of Apple closed up 6.7 percent Wednesday. They are up almost 6 percent year to date.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
AAPL
---
NFLX
---
DISCA
---

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...