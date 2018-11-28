Collaborate to compete with Netflix, broadcasting body tells U.K. networks

Britain's broadcasting regulator wants the U.K.'s traditional networks to come together to create a streaming service that could rival Netflix, its CEO said Wednesday.
Sharon White, chief executive of Ofcom, called on U.K. broadcasters to collaborate so that they could compete with the "unprecedented technological change" brought about by online streaming giants.
"Change brings opportunity," White said during a speech in London. "This year Ofcom has been encouraging U.K. broadcasters to collaborate to compete — pulling together to increase their collective strength."
According to Ofcom, the four core U.K. networks' streaming services, such as the BBC's iPlayer, have tens of millions of users between them. White suggested pooling the content into one streaming platform — which she dubbed a "Brit Player."
"It would make it easier for viewers to access content across a range of devices, with a single login," she said. "Sharing data could provide unprecedented insights for investors, commissioners and advertisers. It could place them at the forefront of the technological revolution that is transforming TV."