Audi just unveiled its challenge to the Tesla Model S

German auto manufacturer Audi has given car fans a preview of what its first production electric sedan could look like.

The e-tron GT, a concept car, was unveiled at the LA Auto Show in California on Wednesday; it continues Audi's fight to wrest electronic car sales from U.S. rival Tesla.

The car, set to arrive in showrooms in 2021, is to be powered by a 590-brake-horsepower battery and should reach 60 miles per hour in less than 3.5 seconds.

"One feature that not all the competition can match is the option of fully utilizing the [vehicle's] acceleration potential several times in succession," the company said in a statement.

The top speed is regulated at 149 miles per hour (240 kilometers per hour) to maximize the range that Audi claimed for the concept car would be over 248 miles. A guide on range for the full production car was not offered.

Audi didn't announce a price for the production version, but the car will be entering the arena of Tesla's Model S, which starts retailing at $78,000.

The 90-kilowatt hour lithium ion battery in the GT concept can be charged either by using a cable or by wireless induction.

The cable option employs Audi's 800-volt electrical architecture that will charge to 80 percent in 20 minutes. Audi said the car can also be recharged at public charging points with lower voltages.

For wireless, the process is much slower. "Audi Wireless Charging" is a pad with coil installed permanently on the floor where the car is to be parked. A magnetic field is created between that and another coil in the car. Audi said its e-tron GT concept can reach full charge overnight.