The 4 biggest mistakes first-time homebuyers make, according to real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran

"Before you go out shopping for your first home, the most important thing you have to do is to qualify with a bank for your mortgage in advance," says Corcoran.
Pre-qualification is an estimate of how much you can borrow from your lender. Ideally, you'll go one step further and get pre-approval, which analyzes your creditworthiness and assures the seller that you can get the deal done.
If you're pre-approved, "you're going to be able to walk in and say, 'My bid is an all-cash bid,'" Corocran says. "What all-cash really means is, your bid's not contingent on you getting financing from a bank — you've already cleared that with the bank, so you've got all cash to close on the property."
That can make all the difference between winning a bid or not, she says: "The power word in buying real estate is, 'I'm all cash.'"
