The 4 biggest mistakes first-time homebuyers make, according to real estate mogul Barbara Corcoran

Real estate mogul Barbara Corocran wants young people to get in the game when it comes to home-ownership. "The faster you buy your first home, in my opinion, the better," she tells CNBC Make It.

Because the process is often difficult, confusing and expensive, though, it's hard to get right, especially when you're just starting out. "You have to go in with power," she says, and good information, so that you can avoid these four common mistakes: