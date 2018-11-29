UK's largest housebuilder calls on lawmakers to move forward with Brexit and stop the uncertainty

Brexit uncertainty is "unhelpful" for those seeking to buy a home and the U.K. Parliament needs to move forward with the country's departure from the EU, the CEO of the U.K.'s largest housebuilder by volume told CNBC Thursday.

The industry has struggled with the uncertainty surrounding the process of leaving the European Union, mostly when it comes to house purchases. Some buyers believe that prices should be lower due to the lack of clarity as to what will happen to the economy once the U.K. leaves the EU in March. And as a result, some are waiting for a drop in prices before making a decision.

"We definitely recognize that with Brexit there is a lot of uncertainty and clearly from our point of view, we recognize for our customers buying a house is a huge purchase and (the) uncertainty is an unhelpful backdrop," David Thomas, CEO of Barratt Developments, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"So we would like to see us moving forward," Thomas said. "We would see it as positive if we can reach an agreement with the Europe and move forward."