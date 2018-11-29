China trade hawk Navarro is attending the Trump-Xi dinner, source says

White House trade policy advisor and China hawk Peter Navarro will be attending a crucial meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese president Xi Jinping this week, a White House official confirmed to CNBC.

Navarro's presence at the meeting pours cold water on investors' hopes of a trade deal.

The news was first reported by the South China Morning Post, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average briefly to its low of the day. The newspaper had reported last week that Navarro would not attend the Xi-Trump meeting.

The closely watched dinner during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires this week should provide a some answers in the escalating trade war between Beijing and Washington.

The two countries are still in the process of finalizing the list of advisors who will take part in the meeting, the South China Morning Post said. The world's two largest economies have struggled to reach a trade deal and de-escalate tensions that have led to increasing tariffs.

Navarro has taken an aggressive stance toward any changes in the U.S. trade relationship with China. Earlier in November, he said a potential deal with China "will be on President Donald J. Trump's terms. Not Wall Street's terms." He added that "there will be a stench around any deal that's consummated" because of Wall Street's involvement. The comments helped drag stocks lower that day.

President Donald Trump's top economic advisor Larry Kudlow disavowed Navarro's comments, telling CNBC "he was not speaking for the president, nor was he speaking for the administration."

"I think Peter very badly misspoke," said Kudlow, who took over as director of the National Economic Council earlier this year. "He was freelancing and he's not representing the president or the administration."

The White House did not immediately return an email for comment.

Trump has pushed for Beijing to make changes to reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China, and to address alleged Chinese theft of American intellectual property. The president has threatened to put tariffs on another $257 billion in Chinese imports, in addition to the duties already in place on $250 billion in goods.

In response, China has said it would slap taxes on 5,207 U.S. imports worth about $60 billion. The countries had imposed tariffs on $50 billion of each other's goods before sanctions in September.