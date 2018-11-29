Dow to slide after 600-point surge | Inside GM buyouts before job cuts | iPhone XR is best seller

President Donald Trump told The New York Post he's not ruling out a pardon for his former campaign chief Paul Manafort. His remarks came after Robert Mueller and Manafort broke an agreement reached as part of a plea deal. (CNBC)



* Trump told Mueller he wasn't tipped to WikiLeaks, Trump Tower meeting on Clinton dirt (CNBC)

China is hoping for "positive results" in resolving a trade dispute with the United States at a G-20 summit in Argentina, the commerce ministry today, ahead of a closely watched meeting between the Chinese and U.S. leaders. (Reuters)

House Democrats have nominated Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to be the next House speaker, giving the longtime party leader a vote of confidence amid rebellion from some members of the caucus. She still needs to win a floor vote. (CNBC)

Saudi Arabia has signed a letter of offer and acceptance with the United States for Lockheed Martin's (LMT) THAAD missile system, a significant step forward in the $15 billion deal, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to CNBC.

Prosecutors and police searched Deutsche Bank premises today. The probe was in relation to suspicions that it helped clients set up offshore tax havens and didn't tell authorities of possible money laundering. (WSJ)

CNBC has learned that before General Motors' (GM) layoff announcement, GM had offered voluntary buyouts to 17,700 employees, citing stiff competition and a tough economy. GM announced 14,000 job cuts this week. (CNBC)

Apple's (AAPL) iPhone XR has been the company's best-selling model since it went on sale last month, according to a company executive who spoke to Reuters. The XR brings many key features but at a lower price point.

Facebook (FB) considered charging companies for access to its user data earlier this decade, according to court documents. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg emphatically told Congress earlier this year that "we don't sell data." (WSJ)

CVS Health (CVS) and Aetna (AET) have closed their $69 billion merger. CVS and Aetna announced the deal in December 2017 and received preliminary approval from the Department of Justice in October. (CNBC)