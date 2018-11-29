Dow to slide after 600-point surge | Inside GM buyouts before job cuts | iPhone XR is best seller

Futures were lower this morning, but the projected losses are mild compared to Wednesday's rally. The Dow surged 600 points and saw its best day in eight months after Fed chief Jerome Powell said rates are "just below" neutral. (CNBC)
* Trump cannot fire Fed Chairman Powell: Morgan Stanley (CNBC)
* Cramer: Stocks have one more hurdle before 'bullish promise land' (CNBC)
The Fed will release the minutes of its most recent meeting at 2 p.m. ET. Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan all have public speaking engagements today. (CNBC)
The Labor Department is out with its weekly report on initial jobless claims at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, October personal income and consumer spending numbers will released. October pending home sales are at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)
Retailers Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), Dollar Tree (DLTR), and Express (EXPR) are out with their quarterly earnings this morning. HP Inc. (HPQ), Ambarella (AMBA), Gamestop (GME), Palo Alto Networks (PANW), PVH Corp. (PVH), Splunk (SPLK), and VMware (VMW) issue earnings reports after today's closing bell. (CNBC)