President Donald Trump's ex-lawyer Michael Cohen pleaded guilty Thursday to lying to Congress about a Trump real estate project in Russia.

Cohen's plea in federal court in Manhattan, his second there in the past four months, came as part of a new deal with special counsel Robert Mueller in the probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Cohen did not previously have a formal cooperation agreement with Mueller, but it is known that he has been speaking for the past several months to the special counsel's office and other law enforcement entities.

Cohen told a judge Thursday that he lied in 2017 to the Senate Intelligence Committee about proposed Trump Tower development in Moscow in order to be consistent with Trump's political messages, and out of loyalty to the president.

Cohen's appearance in court was a surprise. He is due to be sentenced Dec. 12 on his prior guilty plea of eight criminal counts related to tax fraud, excessive campaign contributions and making false statements to a financial institution. Those charges came in a separate federal case not directly lodged by the special counsel.

In the new case, Cohen has pleaded to a single count of making false statements to Congress.

Neither the special counsel's office nor Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis immediately responded to CNBC's requests for comment. The White House had no immediate comment when asked about Cohen's guilty plea. Trump was preparing to travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, for the G-20 summit as Cohen pleaded guilty.

Cohen left the courthouse in lower Manhattan before 10 a.m. without making a comment.

After he won the 2016 election against Democrat Hillary Clinton, then-president elect Trump denied having anything to do with Russia.

Cohen, in a statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee in September 2017, had referenced an aborted real estate deal Trump had pursued in Russia years earlier.

"I assume we will discuss the rejected proposal to build a Trump property in Moscow that was terminated in January of 2016; which occurred before the Iowa caucus and months before the very first primary," Cohen said in that statement. "This was solely a real estate deal and nothing more. I was doing my job. I would ask that the two-page statement about the Moscow proposal that I sent to the Committee in August be incorporated into and attached to this transcript."

The Washington Post reported in August 2017 that Cohen had emailed Russian President Vladimir Putin's personal secretary during the 2016 presidential campaign to request assistance in moving along a stalled Trump Tower development project in Moscow.

The development in Cohen's legal saga came shortly after Trump sent multiple tweets raging against the Russia investigation.