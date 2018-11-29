Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: GameStop, PVH and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

GameStop shares plummeted 12 percent during after-hours trading Thursday as the company came in light on its full-year earnings guidance. The company expects 2018 shares to be between $2.55 a share and $2.75 a share. Analysts were expecting $3.04 cents a share. In its third quarter, the company beat estimates in both earnings per share and revenue. The company earned 67 cents a share compared to analysts' estimate of 57 cents a share. It beat predictions of $2.03 billion in revenue, reporting $2.08 billion this quarter.

PVH shares dropped more than 7 percent during the extended session after the company missed estimates on revenue. The parent company of clothing brands such as Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein and others reported $2.52 billion in revenue, missing estimates of $2.53 billion. However, it beat earnings estimates of $3.14 a share. The company earned $3.21 a share in its third quarter.

Workday shares rose over 9 percent after-hours trading as the financial management and software company beat on its top and bottom lines. The company reported earnings per share of 31 cents on $743 million in revenue. Analysts were expecting 14 cents per share on $723 million in revenue.