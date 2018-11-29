One of the most prominent attorneys in the country told the U.S. Supreme Court that the appointment of acting attorney general Matthew Whitaker has caused a "constitutional crisis."

"It is a constitutional crisis even if we are distracted from and dulled to it," Tom Goldstein, the co-founder of SCOTUSBlog and a partner at the law firm Goldstein & Russell, wrote in a brief with the court.

The aggressive, 30-page brief blasts the Justice Department for "inaugural-crowd-level math" and accuses the president of a "power grab" aimed at limiting the reach of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

"Yes, the Court can blink at that reality, decline to act, and move on," Goldstein wrote. "But history will regret that it did."

President Donald Trump appointed Whitaker to replace ousted Attorney General Jeff Sessions earlier this month. Legal scholars immediately raised questions about the constitutionality of Whitaker's appointment because he has not been confirmed by the Senate. At least half a dozen court battles on the issue have been brought in federal courts throughout the country. Some of those cases have been dismissed.

Goldstein wrote Wednesday that the appointment could jeopardize the Justice Department's investigation into any links between Trump associates and the Russian government, which Whitaker is now overseeing. Before he was named acting attorney general, Whitaker criticized the inquiry and called for it to be limited.

Now, Whitaker "can put those opinions into practice while the President himself bitterly attempts to undermine public confidence in the investigation almost daily," Goldstein wrote.

Among other things, Whitaker's appointment could mean that Trump won't have to sit down for an interview with Mueller, unless the acting attorney general personally approves a subpoena, Goldstein wrote. Even if Whitaker were to approve a subpoeana, experts have said that any decision Whitaker makes could later be challenged by the intended target.