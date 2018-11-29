US and China are 'two big animals learning to co-exist,' says Morgan Stanley

The massive trade dispute between the U.S. and China — which some expect to drag through next year— will not bring about a global, economic cold war, according to Morgan Stanley.
"I think these are just two big animals learning to co-exist with each other," Colm Kelleher, the president of Morgan Stanley, said on Thursday. He was responding to a question from CNBC's Sri Jegarajah on whether rancor between the two countries signals the start of a new kind of cold war.
The two largest economies in the world have had a difficult relationship this year: The U.S. imposed tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods, and China responded with retaliatory tariffs on $110 billion of American imports.