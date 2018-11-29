WTO risks lagging behind the fast-moving digital economy, World Economic Forum official says

Trading of digital services set to drive the 'next wave of globalization,' says WEF 1 Hour Ago | 02:30

The World Trade Organization plays a significant role in regulating international trade, but it risks falling behind the fast-moving digital economy, a World Economic Forum official said on Thursday.

The WTO, which oversees around 60 trade agreements between 164 member states, needs to update regulations for digital trading services, a rapidly growing sector of the world economy, the WEF's head of digital trade, Ziyang Fan, said.

"If you look at the WTO … members have not agreed on an e-commerce set of rules yet," Fan told Chery Kang at CNBC's East Tech West conference in the Nansha district of Guangzhou, China.

"That's a perfect example," he said, of where regulatory frameworks are failing to keep step with the speed of technological advancement.

"We're (in) 2018, so absolutely, there's a big lag," said Fan, whose expertise covers e-commerce, cross-border data flows and the sharing economy.