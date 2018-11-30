The 2018 GMC Terrain drives well but it's way too expensive for what you get

Perhaps the most important segment to any automaker's lineup is the compact crossover, a market that is quickly eclipsing the family sedan as the staple car for the American family. Recently, GMC — and corporate sibling Chevy — trotted out redesigned versions of its compact crossovers.

The fresh GMC Terrain has one of the most impressive chassis in the class but, despite top-tier bones, the Terrain is let down by a high price point and a lack of standout features.