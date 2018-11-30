Asia Markets

Asia trades cautiously ahead of crucial Trump-Xi talks at G-20 summit

  • Asia Pacific markets were set to trade cautiously on Friday as investors waited for a highly-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina.
  • Many are hoping that the meeting would help ease trade tensions between the two countries, which have applied additional tariffs on billions of dollars worth of each other's products.
  • Trump told reporters Thursday that he was "close" to doing something on trade with China but added he wasn't sure if he wanted to do it.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.25 percent while the Topix index rose 0.23 percent. South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally higher at 2,116.04.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.7 percent in morning trade, with most sectors declining. The heavily-weighted financial subindex was down 0.79 percent while the materials sector fell 0.15 percent.

The session in Asia follows a lower finish on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average snapped a three-day winning streak.

"Markets have been choppy this morning amid varying views on the prospect of any sort of trade deal this weekend between Trump and Xi at the G20," David de Garis, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he was "close" to doing something on trade with China but added he wasn't sure if he wanted to do it. "Because what we have right now is billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs or taxes, so I really don't know," he said.

Meanwhile, reports said that White House advisor Peter Navarro would be attending the dinner between Trump and Xi. News of his attendance dampened hopes that a trade deal could be hatched at the meeting given his longstanding hawkish tone on U.S.-China trade.

Elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal reported that officials from both governments said the U.S. and China are exploring a trade pact that would halt further tariffs from Washington in exchange for new talks looking at major changes to Beijing's economic policies.

Analysts said that a more conciliatory tone between the two leaders could see risk assets respond positively. But some warned that the trade dispute will not go away just because of the meeting.

In the currency market, the dollar last traded at 96.778 against a basket of its peers. The dollar index fell from levels above 97.200 following remarks from the Fed Chair earlier this week which some market watchers took to mean the central bank may stop hiking rates sooner than it had previously signaled.

The yen traded at 113.37 to the greenback while the Australian dollar fetched $0.7323.

