Asia trades cautiously ahead of crucial Trump-Xi talks at G-20 summit

Asia Pacific markets were cautious Friday morning as investors waited for a highly-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G-20 summit in Argentina, which many are hoping would help ease escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.25 percent while the Topix index rose 0.23 percent. South Korea's Kospi traded fractionally higher at 2,116.04.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 slipped 0.7 percent in morning trade, with most sectors declining. The heavily-weighted financial subindex was down 0.79 percent while the materials sector fell 0.15 percent.

The session in Asia follows a lower finish on Wall Street, where the Dow Jones industrial average snapped a three-day winning streak.

"Markets have been choppy this morning amid varying views on the prospect of any sort of trade deal this weekend between Trump and Xi at the G20," David de Garis, director of economics and markets at the National Australia Bank, wrote in a morning note.

Trump told reporters Thursday that he was "close" to doing something on trade with China but added he wasn't sure if he wanted to do it. "Because what we have right now is billions and billions of dollars coming into the United States in the form of tariffs or taxes, so I really don't know," he said.