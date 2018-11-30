Bonds

US Treasury yields lower amid dovish Fed comments; G-20 summit in focus

U.S. government debt prices rose on the final trading day of the month as investors digested dovish sentiment from the Federal Reserve and looked ahead to the upcoming G-20 summit in Argentina.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to around 3.015 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 3.311 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Attention was attuned to minutes from the Fed's November 7-8 meeting, which showed the U.S. central bank was on track for a hike to the federal funds rate in December, but that it is worried about the effect trade tensions and corporate debt could have on economic growth.

Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee noted that America's base interest rate may be "near its neutral level," echoing comments from the institution's chief.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that rates were "just below" the level that would be neutral for the economy — meaning they would neither speed up nor slow down economic growth. The comment diverged from a previous remark from Powell that rates were a "long way" from the bank's aimed neutral level.

Jerome Powell listens as US President Donald Trump announces Powell as nominee for Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, November 2, 2017.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
Jerome Powell listens as US President Donald Trump announces Powell as nominee for Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, November 2, 2017.

In other Fed-related news, New York Fed President John Williams will speak at a panel on the future of the global economy at around 9 a.m. ET.

Investors are also monitoring the upcoming G-20 summit in Buenos Aires. Focus has particularly centered on trade, with President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping set to attend a dinner at the meeting of world leaders.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro will also be in attendance at the dinner, CNBC reported Thursday, news that shook sentiment in equities due to the economist's harsh stance on trade relations with China. Navarro clashed with one of Trump's other advisors, Larry Kudlow, earlier this month after he said a potential trade deal with China would be on President Trump's terms, not Wall Street's.

On the data front, Chicago PMI (purchasing managers' index) and U.S. PMI manufacturing index figures are set to be published at 9:45 a.m. ET.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
US 30-YR
---
US 10-YR
---