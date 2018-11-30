US Treasury yields lower amid dovish Fed comments; G-20 summit in focus

U.S. government debt prices rose on the final trading day of the month as investors digested dovish sentiment from the Federal Reserve and looked ahead to the upcoming G-20 summit in Argentina.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to around 3.015 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 3.311 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Attention was attuned to minutes from the Fed's November 7-8 meeting, which showed the U.S. central bank was on track for a hike to the federal funds rate in December, but that it is worried about the effect trade tensions and corporate debt could have on economic growth.

Some members of the Federal Open Market Committee noted that America's base interest rate may be "near its neutral level," echoing comments from the institution's chief.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said that rates were "just below" the level that would be neutral for the economy — meaning they would neither speed up nor slow down economic growth. The comment diverged from a previous remark from Powell that rates were a "long way" from the bank's aimed neutral level.