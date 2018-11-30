Will people pay to have Tiger Woods as a golf coach?

Discovery, which just struck a multiyear global content collaboration deal with the 14-time major championship winner, is betting the answer to that question is yes.

GolfTV, a new digital streaming service jointly created by Discovery and the PGA Tour, will feature videos fronted by Woods on everything from his practice routines, his tournament preparation, and how regular golfers can improve their games. GolfTV launches outside the United States in January.

While fans in the U.S. won't be able to watch the Woods content on GolfTV, Discovery CEO David Zaslav told CNBC recently that the media giant has "optionality to partner with existing platforms or create their own" to service the domestic audience.

Zaslav, speaking to "Squawk Box" in New York City Wednesday, laid out the vision for GolfTV, as well as Discovery's alliance with the PGA Tour. "What we're trying to do is create a 'golf Netflix,' create an ecosystem where everyone in the world that likes golf can get everything they want on the phone or on EuroSport in Europe."

In June, Discovery, the owner of EuroSport as well as many other networks like HGTV and Animal Planet, agreed to invest more than $2 billion for the global television and online rights to all PGA Tour media properties, including tournaments. The creation of GolfTV was part of that 12-year partnership with the Tour.