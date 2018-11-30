Most people start the New Year off by resolving to do better when it comes to diet, exercise and paying down debt. Alternatively, you can take a proactive approach and reel in your finances before this year ends. (Resisting holiday treats is another story).

Even with most Americans feeling more financially secure than they did five years ago, many are still concerned about their cash flow and struggle to set aside any type of savings.

About 40 percent of adults said that if faced with a $400 unexpected expense, they would either not be able to pay it or would do so by selling something or borrowing money, according to the Federal Reserve's Report on the Economic Well-Being of U.S. Households.

Rather than starting 2019 with another financial resolution, there's still time to make 2018 a little more lucrative. Here's how: