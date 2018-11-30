But the perception that Powell does not hold reflexively hawkish views, and is willing to adapt as the data roll in, seemed enough to convince investors that — at least for now — they don't have to fear the Fed.

Minutes from the November Federal Open Market Committee meeting further indicated that officials will stress the importance of data.

"In fact, he walked back what he said on Oct. 3," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial. "He speaks very clearly, so it is not an issue of the market misunderstanding what he said. He said that."

Less definitive is what Powell meant when he said interest rates "remain just below the broad range of estimates of the level that would be neutral for the economy."

The market immediately took "just below" to mean that the current benchmark Fed rate — targeted at 2 percent to 2.25 percent — is near neutral, and the central bank may want to halt or slow the pace of increases. A closer reading, though, indicated that the chairman only meant it was below the lower end of estimates from Fed policymakers, who put neutral in a range of 2.5 to 3 percent.

Distinguishing the remarks could be key for the market as the calendar turns to 2019.

Goldman Sachs economists said the market "misleadingly shortened Powell's formulation" on neutral. Still, the bank conceded that its 2019 forecast might be in some jeopardy.

"Looking beyond the next few weeks, recent events have increased the downside risks to our baseline forecast of quarterly hikes through end-2019," wrote economists Daan Struyven and Jan Hatzius.